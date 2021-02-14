$65.15 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to report sales of $65.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $60.60 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $273.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.80 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 100,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

