647,087 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

