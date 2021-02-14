5,500 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 670.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

