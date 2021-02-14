5,092 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 3,403.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Brink’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 178.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -293.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

