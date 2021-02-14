5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Update

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 17,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45. 5:01 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

