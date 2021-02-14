$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post sales of $49.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year sales of $117.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,503. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $236.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

