$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post sales of $49.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 4,272,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,891. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

