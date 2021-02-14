480 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

