450 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of STNE opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 151.05 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

