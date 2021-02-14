$420.52 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce $420.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.56 million and the lowest is $420.50 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $397.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 144,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,822. The company has a market cap of $337.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

