$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce $40.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.91 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of research firms have commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $5,627,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

