3,751 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.