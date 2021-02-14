$35.37 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post sales of $35.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.71 million to $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 211,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.