$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 227.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ecolab by 36.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

