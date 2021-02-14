2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

