2,362 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after buying an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

