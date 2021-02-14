23,600 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,542,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 146,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,804 shares of company stock worth $12,604,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.