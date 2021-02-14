2,339 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,680,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $408,281,000 after acquiring an additional 91,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

