20,136 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,777,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,832,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

