1ST Source Bank Sells 2,329 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,202,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. 39,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

