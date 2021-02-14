1ST Source Bank Purchases 168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $352.75. 2,096,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,286. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

