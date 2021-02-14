1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,014,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $108,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.30. 3,169,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,021. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.