1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.58. 374,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.40. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $464.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

