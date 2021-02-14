1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,923,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $1,613,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

