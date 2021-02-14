1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $30.49 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.49 million and approximately $75,524.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00089913 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 129% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00276771 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

