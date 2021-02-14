1,970 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

