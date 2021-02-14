1,706 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $262.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.