$16.12 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $16.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.85 million and the highest is $16.50 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $55.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.88 million, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $108.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20.
NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.
In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
