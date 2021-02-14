1,554 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

