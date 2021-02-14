131 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

