$13.43 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report $13.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,408 shares of company stock worth $17,495,840. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,640,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 306,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.