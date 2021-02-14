$128.27 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $128.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. CRA International reported sales of $119.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

