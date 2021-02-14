$111.18 Million in Sales Expected for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will announce sales of $111.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.25 million to $112.10 million. NMI reported sales of $104.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $434.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.63 million to $435.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $460.31 million to $553.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NMI.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 540,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,652. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

