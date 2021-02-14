1,100 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Bought by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter.

SLY opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

