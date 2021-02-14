10,555 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

