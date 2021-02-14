1,000 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,959 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

