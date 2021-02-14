$10.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $10.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $1.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $33.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $38.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.54 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Several research analysts have commented on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 300,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

