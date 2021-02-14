$1.05 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $172.46 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

