0xcert Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $14,331.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.00980134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.71 or 0.05158083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

