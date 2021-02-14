-$0.93 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 366,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,856,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

