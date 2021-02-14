$0.77 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

SYKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of SYKE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 85,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $875,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

