$0.70 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDACORP.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.
IDA opened at $86.49 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.