$0.70 EPS Expected for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDACORP.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 12.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $86.49 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

