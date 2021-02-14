$0.52 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 406,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,528. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

