-$0.46 EPS Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.17). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,967,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.05. 242,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $701.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

