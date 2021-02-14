-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.