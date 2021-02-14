-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

