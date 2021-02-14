-$0.25 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million.
AMWL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. American Well has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.75.
In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Well
American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.
