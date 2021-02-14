$0.24 EPS Expected for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. Natus Medical posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natus Medical.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NTUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 83,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,915. The stock has a market cap of $899.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

