$0.21 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.14. QAD reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 250,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 236,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 444.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

