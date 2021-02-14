$0.17 EPS Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 2,689,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,893. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

