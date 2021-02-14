$0.17 EPS Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.